Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Hold

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

