FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Raised by Analyst

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

AMCR stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 672,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

