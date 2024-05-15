Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Increased by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

THC opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

