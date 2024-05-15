Brokers Offer Predictions for SurgePays, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SurgePays in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SurgePays’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SURG. Maxim Group cut SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

