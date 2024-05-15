Brokers Offer Predictions for SurgePays, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURG)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SurgePays in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SurgePays’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SURG. Maxim Group cut SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on SurgePays

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.