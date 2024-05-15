Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudson Global, Inc. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hudson Global in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Hudson Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hudson Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

