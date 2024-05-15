Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 75.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Burford Capital by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.