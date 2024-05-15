Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered by B. Riley

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

