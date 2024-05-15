Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INO stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

