Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 143.53%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $785.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.87. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

