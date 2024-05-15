Logitech International S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

