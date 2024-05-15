Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Christopher E. Ware Sells 311 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,488,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 635,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

