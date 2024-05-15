Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stereotaxis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 105.62%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

