Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.