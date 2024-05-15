Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $128.93 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Oasys has a total market cap of $128.93 million and approximately $936,693.27 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasys has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.05803067 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $997,197.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

