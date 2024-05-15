Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

ITGR opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 497.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

