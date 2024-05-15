Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $8.42 or 0.00013226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $66.64 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,041,205,479.451908 with 182,249,007.201908 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.22824612 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $64,738,552.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

