Jump Financial LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $912.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $529.95 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

