NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NIO by 127.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 211,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.