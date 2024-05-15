FY2024 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut by Analyst

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

