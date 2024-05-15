89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $894.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.