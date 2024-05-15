Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.97.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mustang Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

