Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of CET opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.