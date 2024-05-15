Cormark Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$0.97.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$145.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.