Cormark Comments on Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$0.97.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
