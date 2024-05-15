FY2024 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on KNT

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNT stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.05.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.