Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

VHI stock opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

