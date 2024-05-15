Roth Capital Comments on Tudor Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tudor Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price target on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

Tudor Gold stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tudor Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tudor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.