Zacks Research Comments on APA Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

APA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

