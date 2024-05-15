Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,451,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 6.0 %

BABA opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.