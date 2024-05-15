Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 62,182 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Ashland worth $224,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ashland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ashland by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

ASH opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $99.55.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

