ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of ONEOK worth $225,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

