Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $226.64 Million Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.41% of Transocean worth $226,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,875,136 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,285,000 after buying an additional 246,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,221 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,946,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

