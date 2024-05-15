Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 80,146 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $235,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.90 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

