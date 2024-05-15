QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

