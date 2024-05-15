Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,762 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Gartner worth $232,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Gartner by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE IT opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.02 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

