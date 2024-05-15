Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.45% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $230,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

