QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

