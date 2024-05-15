Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sandra Beaver Sells 2,423 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,821 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $23,818.68.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolus by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

