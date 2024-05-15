Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Heather Anne O’hagan Sells 145 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.74, for a total transaction of C$24,322.30.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.08 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$213.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$201.42. The company has a market cap of C$103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
