Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood Buys 15,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hood acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,661.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fathom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom



Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

