Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $22,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Metallus Price Performance

NYSE:MTUS opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.