Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sabrina Heltz Acquires 2,820 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Heltz acquired 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $19,965.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $290,563.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viemed Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.