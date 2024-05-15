William Frederick Morris Purchases 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director William Frederick Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

Quarterhill Trading Down 0.6 %

QTRH stock opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTRH shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

