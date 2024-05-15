Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Jennifer L. Good Sells 4,578 Shares

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $13,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,607.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.91. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

