Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Director John Michael Dimaio Acquires 6,000 Shares

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Dimaio acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,081.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spectral AI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Spectral AI during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Further Reading

