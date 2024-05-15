QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 781,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,837,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

