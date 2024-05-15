QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 113,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,141.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.81.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

