NBC Securities Inc. Sells 699 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.