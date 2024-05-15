QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Hilltop’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

