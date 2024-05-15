QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,858 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -96.87%.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.