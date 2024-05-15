QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,448 shares of company stock worth $3,198,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

